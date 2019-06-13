AVON, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are expected to return to a pond in Avon on Thursday as the search for a missing New Canaan mother continues.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. Thursday marked 20 days since she was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Wednesday, investigators shifted their focus to the body of water in Avon. Dive teams were spotted.
Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, lives near the area in Farmington. Fotis Dulos was arrested in connection with the case and charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos is a frequent water skier on the pond. He even wore a t-shirt with a water ski club's name on it shortly after posting bond on Tuesday.
The ski club's president told Channel 3 that Fotis Dulos and the five children he had with Jennifer Dulos were avid members.
Divorce records stated water skiing was a point of contention in the marriage.
Jennifer Dulos called the training schedule dangerous and excessive.
"My husband is obsessed with water skiing and insists that the children must train to be world class water skiers," the documents said.
Statewide search
The search for Jennifer Dulos extends across the state.
State police continue to search a MIRA trash in Hartford for clues. They've been there since last week.
Investigators said a person fitting Fotis Dulos' description was spotted on surveillance video unloading garbage bags into dumpsters along Albany Avenue in Hartford. Evidence in those bags included a sponge with Jennifer Dulos' DNA on it, they said.
Investigators also searched the Farmington home of Fotis Dulos along with another property with which his construction company is associated.
Crews also scoured a park and the home of Jennifer Dulos, both in New Canaan.
Court appearances
Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, faced a judge for the second time on Tuesday.
Both pleaded "not guilty" to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges.
Evidence presented by prosecutors placed Fotis Dulos at what they called the crime scene, the home Jennifer Dulos was renting in New Canaan.
They said a mixture of Fotis Dulos' and Jennifer Dulos' blood was found on a kitchen faucet.
They said Fotis Dulos was at the home two days before the mother's reported disappearance.
However, Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client has an alibi and was not in New Canaan that day.
A plea for information
A 7-year-old boy from Wethersfield offered his savings as a reward to help find Jennifer Dulos, according to a statement from Carrie Luft on behalf of family and friends of Jennifer Dulos.
"The impact of Jennifer’s disappearance on her five young children, family, and friends is affecting many people in similar ways," Luft said on Thursday. "We urge this young man to keep his savings, but we honor his impulse. This is about more than a reward—it is a call to do something."
Police said they are the ones best equipped to conduct searches. However, citizens can help most by providing information.
New Canaan police said they received roughly 475 tips from all over the U.S. and Australia. They also received 80 answers to a request for surveillance video.
Anyone with information about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance is asked to contact New Canaan police at 203-594-3544.
Police said also created a website dedicated to finding her. It can be found here.
Tips and info can also be emailed in to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov.
