(WFSB) - Flooding was common across parts of the state Sunday as Henri moved in.
In Enfield, water significantly eroded part of Abbee Road.
The town manager of Enfield says a water main break contributed to the damage. Crews are working to fix it now.
The road is closed between Grant and Jewell as they work on this.
The town manager is also urging some caution, telling people to be careful of mud and debris on the roads.
Over in South Windsor, pooling or flowing water was pretty common on the roads there, including part of Ellington Road.
Cars continued to make it through no problem.
Just a reminder, if it looks questionable, don't try driving through and find another way. Six inches of water is enough to damage your car.
Eversource crews are also working on a number of outages in the area.
Fallen tree limbs have been cited as the cause.
