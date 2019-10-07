WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut environmental officials are keeping an eye on several water bodies following firefighting efforts from a deadly vintage plane crash.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Monday that cleanup and containment efforts continued.

"Containment and cleanup of materials released into the environment as a result of the Oct. 2 plane crash at Bradley continue," DEEP said. "We're monitoring Rainbow Brook, Watts Pond, Farmington River for accumulations of firefighting foam."

Windsor health officials issued an alert immediately following the B-17 plane crash on Wednesday where the firefighting foam with the chemical PFAS may have made its way into the Farmington River and surrounding waterways.

State and local officials said they are reviewing samples to determine if the toxic chemical is in the water.

Residents are strongly discouraged from touching the foam or fishing in the Farmington River.

A Windsor family contacted DEEP after they said they saw firefighting foam build up in their backyard brook.

Sunday, Channel 3 exclusively spoke Windsor resident Paddy Abramowicz who said the foam had encroached on her property.

Abramowicz told Eyewitness News that her backyard brook, Rainbow Brook, feeds into the Farmington River, and on Saturday she noticed foam bubbling over.

At first, Abramowicz thought it would dissipate, but the foam grew taller. At that point, she said she contacted DEEP.

A crew responded to the brook on Sunday afternoon to contain the foam, which is believed to be firewater made up of fuel and the firefighting foam containing PFAS from the B-17 crash.

“As you can see, they’ve contained it now, so it doesn’t go any farther as they’re cleaning it up,” Abramowicz observed. “That could’ve been done yesterday or two days ago.”

Officials from DEEP informed the Windsor Health Department on Friday afternoon that foam was spotted near the outfall of the Rainbow Brook following rain from Thursday evening.

Officials said there have been no observations of the presence of foam in the MDC sanitary system. Samples of the water were taken and officials expect the results in a week.

Abramowicz said she is relieved that DEEP crews responded quickly, but she said she is worried about the future of the Farmington River.

DEEP urged anyone who sees foam to report it by calling 860-424-3338.