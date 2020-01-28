WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A 3-year-old reported missing out of Waterbury has been found safe and her mother is now facing charges.
On Tuesday, police said 37-year-old Jennifer Warren turned herself in at the Waterbury Police Department.
She was taken into custody and charged with first-degree custodial interference and was held on a $50,000 bond.
Her daughter, 3-year-old Dahliah Warren, is safe with her father.
Back in December, Jennifer Warren was ordered by court to turn her daughter over to the father’s custody. She did not comply with that order, police said.
Silver alerts were put out by police for both Dahliah and Jennifer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.