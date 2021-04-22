WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, a Waterbury city leader found a beautiful way to celebrate Earth Day.
Alderman Michael Salvio planted a lilac bush in Fulton Park.
Salvio said he is passionate about Earth Day because it’s a great excuse to remind people to be good to the environment.
“Many people in the city of Waterbury do this type of restoration, clean up streets, etc. all year long,” Salvio said Thursday morning. “By focusing on Earth Day, you get everyone involved and they carry it on throughout the year.”
On Saturday, volunteers are meeting in the Sears Automotive parking lot to help beautify the Brass City by picking up litter.
