WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Any icy mess greeted drivers in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.
Drivers were warned to be extra careful in driveways, parking lots and sidewalks. Especially if they weren’t treated yet.
A Channel 3 crew was stationed in a parking lot along Reidville Drive and reported a sheet of ice on the blacktop. The area is right by Interstate 84. However, the highways looked much better than the side and back roads that were icy.
It’s best that drivers avoid driving in the storm if they can, officials urged. However, if they do have to head out on Tuesday morning, they’ll have to adjust their driving.
They’ll have to slow down and increase their following distance between them and the car in front of them.
AAA reminded drivers to turn on their headlights and never use cruise control when the roads are wet so that they can maintain full control of their cars.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.