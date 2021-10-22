Waterbury arrest 2 men after spotting suspiciously parked car

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two men have been arrested in Waterbury after police investigated a suspiciously parked car.
On Oct. 21, Waterbury Police were patrolling near Scott Road when they noticed a car parked behind The Gun Store.
The Gun Store had reported an attempted burglary and criminal mischief attempts in the last few days.
Officers investigated and found a stolen Glock 9MM handgun on the passenger, Terrick Vanlierop.
Vanlierop is currently on supervised parole in Bridgeport.
Officers also found ski masks inside the car.
The driver, Dwayne Leak was also placed under arrest for additional charges during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.