WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Arts Magnet School students will be remote learning until September 30 after a positive COVID-19 case.
Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said the district was notified that a staff member from Waterbury Arts Magnet School tested positive on Monday night.
In-person classes will resume for the school on October 1.
“Per the District’s established protocol, the city’s Contact Tracing Team was engaged immediately. The team is identifying close contacts and the appropriate notifications are being made. The school will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff,” Dr. Ruffin said.
The staff member who tested positive has been instructed to stay home and quarantine for 10 days, according to the district.
