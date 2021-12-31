(WFSB) – Many health leaders have been advising Connecticut residents to stay home for New Year’s Eve this year.
A bar in Waterbury says they still plan to be open New Year’s Eve.
Boru’s Bar had to close by 10:00 p.m. last year. This year, the bar is set to stay open until 2:00 a.m. to ring in the new year with its patrons.
“We have a big, what we call, brewer’s family. We just hang out and really have a good time and enjoy each other. It’s pretty much just another night down here for us. We get to celebrate bringing in the New Year together. So, it’s fun,” says Melissa DiMasso of Boru’s Bar and Grill.
While there are less COVID restrictions this year, health officials are pushing people to stay home due to the spike in COVID numbers.
There were more than 900 COVID cases reported in Waterbury last week. Three weeks ago, there were more than 1,000 cases reported in Waterbury.
According to the health department, the recent spike is due to the omicron variant’s more infectious nature.
“More people are getting sick, having to stay home, finding out that they’re positive because they’re a close contact, so there’s a lot more spread in the community so that’s why our numbers are up,” says Aisling McGauckin, the director of the Waterbury Health Department.
Boru says they understand people’s concerns about the virus, but they are hoping it won’t prevent people from grabbing a drink with them.
“We’re all very familiar with everybody when we come in here. So as far as being respectful and keeping our space and being clean, it’s just clean fun pretty much. We’re all here to enjoy each other without adding in extra stress,” says DiMasso.
Boro’s and the police want to remind those who are going out tonight to have a designated driver, or use a rideshare app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.