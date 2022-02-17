WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The time is ticking on the state’s school mask mandate.
School boards are still deciding exactly what to do.
The Waterbury Board of Education is discussing masks Thursday night.
A Board of Education committee approved revisions to the school district’s mask policy, removing language of the governor’s executive orders and giving the board power to repeal it.
They want to get the whole board’s approval tonight.
As far as after February 28, that’s still up for debate.
The city’s health department hopes masks stay on until the end of the school year.
Even with declining COVID-19 numbers in Waterbury and the state, some parents like Randy Watson are still wary.
He wants more time to see if masks should be taken off in schools.
"But you never know 'cause it's always going like, the scale's like always up and down like one minute, you're thinking, just when you think it's gone, you start to see the cases getting lower, then it spikes, it raises back up. It's real skeptical," Watson said.
Meanwhile, Nadeem Butt meanwhile wants masks to be optional.
"That way if some kids wanna wear it, ok, if some parents want the kids to have it, it's ok," Butt said.
Waterbury Public Schools still hasn’t decided exactly what it’ll do once the state mask mandate lifts at the end of the month.
In an ongoing survey, the school district so far sees the majority of parents and students would like masks to stay on.
The majority of staff would like to see masks be optional.
That goes in line with a staff survey done by the Waterbury Teachers Association as well.
Aisling McGuckin, the city’s Health Director says key metrics have her recommending masks to stay on.
She says vaccination rates are still low for eligible children, and there are still enough new cases driving up the positivity rate.
McGuckin says the data shows the metrics can line up down the road.
“The rate of positivity in the community is consistently on the downward slope after the huge spike we saw with omicron,” McGuckin said. “What we’d like to see with the positivity rate is nine or less, and we’re at 11.8. So you can see, we’re getting close on that one.”
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
You can watch the meeting here.
While the board could make a decision at the meeting, the survey on Parentsquare will still take submissions until 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.
