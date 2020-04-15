WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The next time you make that cocktail, you might want to think about stirring up something from a local distillery that's helping other local businesses.
A Waterbury distillery is saving craft beer that would have been dumped and turning it into a cause.
Inside Continuum Distilling in Waterbury, the first batch of “Relief” is starting to take shape.
“Relief is a play off our Drop Spirit, very hops forward, botanical, bright floral,” said Brandon Collins, of Continuum Distilling.
Using beer, especially craft IPAs, to make their spirits is what owner Collins and his partners do, but this effort has a little more meaning.
“A lot of our brewery partners reached out to us knowing they had some beer they couldn't sell. It's all kegged beer or beer that was in tank and the demand isn't there. We came up with a project that would help us keep that beer from going into the waterways or from being dumped,” Collins said.
A bottle of Relief is $35, and $10 goes to the CT Brewery Relief Fund to help Continuum’s partners, which are a handful of local breweries, get through this difficult time.
“We will be able to distribute that back to our partner breweries that donate this beer, and we hope to get people back to work,” Collins said.
Continuum Distilling just opened their doors for business in February. Shortly after, they had to shut down their tasting room because of COVID-19.
It was required by the state for breweries, wineries and distilleries to close tap rooms.
Investor Chris Donlin bought 100 bottles of Relief, and he's matching other customers purchases.
“The idea is we are trying to encourage people to purchase this and I'm going to match whatever purchase they make. So, if they buy a bottle, I’ll buy a bottle. I will give it to a worker of their choice,” Donlin said.
Relief will be ready May 1, but you’ll have to pre-order online. Curbside pick-up and possibly delivery will be available.
“We are in a good position to try to help the rest of the community and keep this beer from being wasted,” Collins said.
For more information, click here.
