WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - More traffic nightmares could be in Waterbury’s future.
The I-84 project wrapped up months ago and now one is in the works for Route 8.
Channel 3 was the only station getting the first look at how it will impact your commute.
Two lanes on Route 8 will be going down to one.
This is something that eventually will happen when this project starts, but the good news is that officials say the traffic shouldn’t be as intense as it was during the I-84 widening.
The state is unveiling another upgrade for Waterbury, but this time on Route 8.
Two bridges, the one by Platts Mill Road and one by the Metro North tracks, will be rehabbed.
Andrew Cardinali from the Department of Transportation says the focus will be on the concrete deck.
“Kind of like putting a new roof over your house,” said Andrew Cardinali.
The bridges built in the mid-50s were last rehabbed in the 80s.
The state says 23,000 vehicles go over them each day.
Cardinali says the bridges aren’t falling apart and there’s no danger, but after thirty years, it does need care.
“You can tell when there’s hollow concrete or when there’s cracking on the inside of the deck and that’s an indication that there some seepage through the deck,” said Cardinali.
Channel 3 learned the project will begin in 2021 and will take two years.
Like we saw on Interstate 84, some of the work will be done away from the road, so it won’t directly affect traffic, but there will be times when lanes will be shifted and reduced.
Officials will do that during off peak times, like overnight hours and weekends.
The I-84 construction did a number on local businesses by closing off-ramps.
In this case, the state says there’s not many that will be impacted.
The I-84 project wrapped up ahead of schedule and was met with a lot of praise by Waterbury drivers. They’re hoping the headaches with this new project will be worth it as well.
