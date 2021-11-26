WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - In Waterbury, a special dedication at the highland avenue bridge will happen tomorrow morning in honor of veterans.
There are signs up at Highland Avenue, telling you its other name, Avenue of Heroes.
At Chase Park, there's a sign honoring 26 vets from the neighborhood, from the Civil War to the Korean War.
Town Plot Neighborhood Association President Art Denze says there's never enough you can do for them.
Which is why he's excited for the Highland Avenue Bridge to be dedicated and renamed the Avenue of Heroes Bridge by the state this weekend.
"Once you forget a veteran, they're gone. but if you keep them in your thoughts and prayers, such as a dedication to plaques and highways and roads or whatever, they never will go away," said Denze.
Representative Geraldo Reyes says it was a no brainer for him and other Waterbury state reps and senators to get this to happen, adding the Brass City is often called one of the most patriotic cities around.
Reyes said, "this is gonna be turned over to the veterans committee and they're going to take that sign and they're going to place it on the bridge."
The dedication ceremony for the bridge will be 10 a.m. Saturday, at Chase Park next to the Avenue Of Heroes sign.
Everyone is welcome to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.