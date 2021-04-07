WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Cities across the state continue to bring the vaccine right into the community.
In Waterbury, dozens got to walk right up and get inoculated at the North End Recreation Center.
"We basically took the approach that what works to get out the vote is the same approach for making it easier for people to get vaccinated and/or tested with people you're familiar with," said State Rep. Geraldo Reyes.
No appointment was needed at the clinic, which is offered to those who are at least 18 years or older.
The city collaborated with Griffin Health out of Derby to create the walk-up clinic, where 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered.
Griffin Health said they only use Johnson & Johnson at their mobile clinics, so people don’t have to get a second shot.
The clinic will be open again on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., where 100 doses will be given.
However, despite the growing availability of the vaccine, it's still taking some time convincing people to get vaccinated.
To help curb that hesitancy, Grace Baptist hosted one of the city's first community vaccine clinics.
Pastor Kristopher Reese, of Grace Baptist Church, has made numerous videos for his church and local businesses, encouraging folks to get vaccinated.
He also shares how he was hesitant as well, before being vaccinated.
"We who are in the community, faith-based leaders, other non-profit leaders, we have to be out front, and we here at Grace have taken the initiative," he said.
To further their mission to get more vaccinated, Grace Baptist is giving free rides to vaccination appointments, as well as COVID-19 testing and other doctor's visits.
