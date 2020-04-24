WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The City of Waterbury canceled its in-person Memorial Day events, the mayor announced on Friday.
In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and promote the safety of its residents, the city and the Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee said they made the difficult decision that the Memorial Day events it had planned were canceled.
The events spanned the entire holiday weekend.
They included:
- Warrant Officer Michael A. Kight Memorial Service, Tuesday, May 19 at 6 PM at VFW Post 8075, Cheshire Road, Prospect CT
- Support Our Troops Dinner, Wednesday, May 20 at 6:00 P.M. at La Bella Vista, Ponte Club, Waterbury
- Kaynor Tech Memorial Ceremony, May 21 at 9 A.M. at Kaynor Technical School, Waterbury
- Waterville Veterans Park, Thomaston Avenue, Waterbury, May 23 - 10 AM Remembering our Vietnam Veterans.
- Memorial Day Mass, Sunday, May 24 at 9:30 AM - at St Leo the Great Catholic Church, Waterbury.
- Memorial Day Gold Star Mother’s Luncheon, Sunday, May 24 - 11 A.M. at VFW Post #201, 2205 Baldwin Street, Waterbury.
- Waterbury Memorial Day Parade, Sunday, May 24 - 1 P.M.
- Memorial Day Services, Sunday, May 24 - 2:00 P.M., on the Green
However, area residents were invited to drive by Waterbury City Hall to view a special installation in remembrance of the 529 Waterbury citizens who have sacrificed their lives for the preservation of freedom since the Revolutionary War, mayor Neil O'Leary said. This year’s drive-by installation will feature fallen heroes banners with the pictures and names of the 30 Waterbury residents who died during the Vietnam War. The banners will be hung from the front of Waterbury City Hall at 235 Grand St.
The banners will be up from May 22nd through Memorial Day, May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.