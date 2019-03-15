WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Catholic school in Waterbury is set to close this year, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.
In a press release, officials said Saints Peter and Paul School will be closing, but a new middle school is set to open.
Officials said Sacred Heart Middle school, a division of Sacred Heart High School, will be open to students in grades 6, 7, and 8 starting in September.
It’ll be located on the second floor of the high school, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students who are in the primary grades currently at Saints Peter and Paul will be able to attend any of the other Catholic elementary schools in Waterbury.
