City and church officials closed a church in Waterbury after stones fell to the sidewalk from a restoration project.
The Director of Communications of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Maria Zone told Channel 3 that services at the Shrine of St. Anne located on South Main Street were relocated and rescheduled after stones from a construction project fell onto the sidewalk below.
Zone said protective scaffolding was erected around the front entrance of the church after a person noticed and thus reported seeing rubble from the building on sidewalk.
Zone said Waterbury city officials recommended closing the church until further.
According to the church’s website, rescheduled mass times and locations have been posted. To view the message in its entirety, click here.
· Saturday, December 22 and Saturday, December 29; 6pm Spanish mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 309 South Main St., Waterbury
· Sunday, December 23 and Sunday, December 30; all masses (8:30am Spanish, 10:30am English and 12:30pm Spanish) will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 13 Wolcott St., Waterbury
· Christmas Eve (Monday, December 24) (5pm English and 9:00pm Spanish) and Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25) (10am mass (bilingual)) will all be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 13 Wolcott St., Waterbury
