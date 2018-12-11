WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A special program is underway in Waterbury to make sure less fortunate families can celebrate Christmas this year.
The Grace Baptist Church is once again holding its adopt a family event.
It is collecting donations to make sure parents can give their children toys for the holidays.
"They are families less fortunate, people with low income, single parent families, single mothers who may of more than one child, parents maybe working three or four jobs and may not be able to provide christmas for their children," said Kristopher Reese, senior pastor, Grace Baptist Church.
The church is located at 65 Kingsbury St. in Waterbury.
For more information, people can contact the Grace Baptist Church at 203-756-5269 or 203-757-1191.
