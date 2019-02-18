WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A city worker in Waterbury are being recognized after alerting police to a car robbery suspect early Monday morning.
Police said around 6:20 a.m., they were called to the area of Columbia Boulevard and Roseland Avenue.
A city employee working to the Department of Public Works noticed the suspect attempting to steal from cars.
The worker noticed the suspect checking car door handles and walking up driveways in the area.
When police made contact with him, the suspect lied about his identity.
He was later identified as Matthew Donato and admitted to stealing a wallet and shoes from one car, and also looking into numerous cars in the neighborhood.
Donato was charged with interfering with a police officer and criminal trespass.
He is being held on a $11,000 bond.
