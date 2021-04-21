WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – While celebrating the Derek Chauvin verdict, community groups are stressing the work is far from done to resolve the issues George Floyd’s death brought to the forefront.
A local group formed shortly after the video of Floyd’s death was released.
Waterbury Strong’s goal has been to better the Brass City’s Black community, and from the beginning, its’ been doing that on all fronts.
Less than a year since protests took place in the Brass City, former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.
But, there’s more justice to be had, especially after another deadly police shooting on a teen in Columbus, Ohio shortly after Chauvin’s verdict.
“We didn’t really have enough time to really marinate in the verdict because we also found out a 15-year-old Black girl in Ohio was killed at the hands of police,” said Demetre Coles, President of Waterbury Strong.
To address these issues, Demetre Coles helped create the group Waterbury Strong.
Their work goes beyond these social issues. Waterbury Strong has cleaned up the city’s Black neighborhoods and helped organize various community events.
“There are people who are focused more on the economic development side. There’s people focusing more on education. Other people are focusing on the healing part that the Black community needs after going through all of this,” Coles said.
One notable initiative is creating the Waterbury Black Business Network, which has helped get Black businesses in the greater Waterbury area in the spotlight and connected.
“Black businesses create jobs for Black people. It also circulates the money within our community, so it was really important to developing and assisting and really providing resources for Black businesses so that it then spread out to our people,” said Jessica Ervin, Secretary of Waterbury Strong.
The group has a number of events planned down the road. To say up to date, click here.
