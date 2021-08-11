WATERBURY, Ct. (WFSB) - Waterbury leaders are considering issuing a citywide mask mandate.
In the first 11 days of August, there's been nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases.
One day there was an increase of 45.
The city's health department said it's largely because of the delta variant.
Vaccinations are helping to contain the spread.
There are mixed feeling about a possible return of a mask.
City government buildings, like city hall, already have a mask mandate in place.
Nick Stanziano said, “it's been what, 16 months? 17 months? It was getting better and I dunno, I dunno if it's ever gonna be back to normal. It's getting better, could be better, it's getting worse, sure it could be better again. But I dunno if it's gonna get back to normal."
At John Bale Book Company, they let their customers know upfront how they feel about masks.
The downtown bookstore hasn't stopped asking customers to mask up, even when the state fully reopened.
The store also hosts “Minds on Math,” a tutoring service for children.
The owners feel until we're fully out of the woods, we should be masking up indoors.
Edith Reynold, owner of John Bale Book Company, said “I just think it's polite. Y'know, we're in the middle of a pandemic. People are getting sick and if this is what you need to do, it's not that much. It's, be good to your neighbor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.