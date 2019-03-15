DENTON COUNTY, TX (WFSB) - The couple behind an Amber Alert for three Waterbury children face charges in Texas.
Records from the Denton County, TX Sheriff's office show that Crystal Ann McGrath of Waterbury and Lester Joy are in custody.
Crystal Ann McGrath faces three counts of risk of injury and three counts of custodial interference in Waterbury.
Joy faces the same.
Maddison McGrath, 7, Dylan McGrath, 5, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew disappeared during a supervised visit in Waterbury last month.
They were later spotted in Texas and an Amber Alert was issued.
A grandmother, who didn't wish to be identified, has full custody of the children and spoke with Channel 3 back on Feb. 25.
She said Crystal Ann McGrath manipulated the Department of Children and Families, which supervised the visits. The grandmother believes DCF was careless.
She said it was as simple as Crystal Ann McGrath giving the children ice cream, then taking them to the bathroom to "clean them up." Then they were gone.
Waterbury police said all three children have been found safe and will be returned to their guardian.
Jail records show that Crystal Ann McGrath and Joy were arrested on Tuesday.
