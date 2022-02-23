WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury’s COVID-19 clinic is closing its doors, and the city is revamping their vaccination strategy.
While the declining demand is a factor, the main reason they are closing in the end of funding.
"It comes from federal, to state, to local. as that trickle down funding reduced and then the need reduced, we had to make conscious decisions based on best interests of the taxpayer," said Waterbury Emergency Management Director Adam Rinko.
For 12-17-year-olds, 54.7% are fully vaccinated, but only around 8% have their booster.
"We’re working with our partners to identify opportunities to go into the schools, vaccinate during the day with the parents’ permission, or vaccinate after school, or go to the rec. centers where kids are doing after school programming already,' said Waterbury Health Director Aisling McGuckin.
You can get your first dose at the pop-up clinic. They will give you information on where the next clinic will be.
