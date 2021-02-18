WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – It’s a job that never ends this month. Waterbury city crews were out again cleaning up the mess from Thursday’s storm.
Despite all the storms we’ve had this month, public works assures that their snow removal budget is fine.
Earlier on Thursday, the streets around the green were covered with snow, but crews have worked fast to clear it up.
In neighborhoods, people are hoping for the same diligence with their streets.
“I have a sick aunt that maybe has to go to the hospital, and I want the ambulance to get in and out of here,” said Richard Cruz.
For Richard Cruz, clearing the snow has to be a constant job for his family’s safety.
“It’s stressful because we have to worry about corona. You’re limited to what you can do and now on top of the snow, people get anxious, they get scared,” Cruz said.
While snow from winter storms Cooper and Digger were still on his street, Cruz has been fine since the asphalt’s been clear this week.
With Thursday’s storm, he’s worried it’ll be another week or so before he sees his street clear again.
For snow removal, the Brass City has $1 million for sand, salt, and contractors. Public Works Director David Simpson says the budget is still standing strong and even with some storms like Cooper, causing big overtime, costs are still within budget this season.
“It’s doing as we expect for this time of year in Connecticut. There’s no surprises there. We’re hovering around 30 inches of snow, maybe 34 at my last count, not unusual for Connecticut this time of year,” Simpson said.
Simpson reminds people to abide by the parking ban, or park off the street altogether, but understands for some folks, like Cruz, it’s not possible.
“We don’t have access to the back, so where are we going to park? There’s families that have three vehicles, parents and children, where are they going to park? So, I understand the frustration,” Cruz said.
If you feel your street has been neglected by crews, you can call the public works department directly or 311. That will ensure a plow gets down your street.
