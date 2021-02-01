WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury hunkered down in advance of Winter Storm Cooper.
The snow started coming down at a pretty good clip on Monday morning.
RELATED: Winter Storm Cooper arrives; will bring heavy snow, wind later in the day
Interstate-84 through the city had snow sticking to it, which made driving conditions treacherous.
Plows have been going up and down the roads since the overnight hours.
The city’s hilly terrain, as always, poses a challenge for crews.
To help plowing efforts, there was a parking ban put up.
It went into effect Sunday night at 10 p.m.
That meant no parking in any snow zones as well as the odd numbered side of streets.
Vehicles will be towed if they are found in any of those spots.
Also, the city is pushing back trash collection a day.
Anyone who normally gets theirs picked up on Monday will have it done Tuesday instead.
If it’s normally done Tuesday, it’ll happen Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.