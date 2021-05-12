WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with an infant inside.
According to police, it happened on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 618 West Main St.
The woman who called them reported that she contacted her OnStar service, which informed her that the vehicle was brought to an address on Highland Avenue.
Officers went to the area and found the vehicle parked in the lot of a Webster Bank.
They said they found the child inside, unhurt and sleeping.
The suspect, however, was nowhere to be found.
Before the theft, the suspect was said to have arrived at the Shell station in a gray Infiniti. He wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
