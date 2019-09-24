WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury woman is speaking out after her dog was shot last week.
It happened on Walnut Street in Waterbury when two men were arguing outside her home.
One of her dogs got free, and was shot by one of the men.
While police are still investigating, the woman is more concerned about her dog Hazel’s recovery.
“I was just crying hysterically, I’m still suffering from hearing her scream, I can't get that noise out of my head,” said the woman, who only wished to be identified as Paola.
She said her two dogs were fenced in outside her home at the time of the argument.
The fence was broken during a police chase earlier in the day, and that’s how Hazel got free.
That’s when Paola heard a gunshot.
“I heard the big bang, I ran outside, found my dog, picked her up, went inside my house, and try to deal with the situation while my dog was screaming,” she said.
Paola said one of the officers escorted her to the veterinarian, and now the 4-year-old German Sheppard Lab mix is recovering, but she can’t see out of her right eye.
“She's alright, she's got to back to the vet tomorrow for further analysis and evaluation on her wounds,” she said. “It's heartbreaking hear her cry every day in the other room because i give her the pain medicine, she's still in pain.”
Paola launched a GoFundMe page as she waits for the final veterinarian bills.
Waterbury police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information should call them at (203) 574-6941.
To donate to Paola’s GoFundMe, click here.
