WATERBURY, CT (WFSB)-- An I-84 exit ramp has reopened after a tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m. on I-84 East in Waterbury.
The tractor trailer was seen off to the left side of the Exit 22 ramp, with smoke emitting from part of the vehicle.
Authorities shut the ramp down while crews worked to put the fire out.
No one was injured.
The fire caused some delays in the area during the morning hours. The ramp reopened sometime before noon.
Officials are looking into what sparked the fire.
