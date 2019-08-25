WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- As the summer ends, and the fall begins, parents across Connecticut are getting ready for the new school year.
Channel 3 spoke to parents and students in Waterbury who are excited to kick off the 2019-2020 school year which begins on Monday August 25th.
Some parents told Channel 3 they are excited for their children’s return to schools, others said they had the first day blues.
“I’m going to miss them. I enjoy my time with them,” said Waterbury dad, Kevin Petrosky.
Channel 3 chatted with parents who said they cashed in on the back-to-school tax-free week and deep discounts.
“I got my clothes last week but I haven’t gotten my supplies yet because I have to wait to find out what I need,” said Waterbury student, Lorenzo Nicolasora.
Wolcott student, Michael McMinn told Channel 3 he is ready to get back to the books.
“I believe I am ready to go back to school and I’m excited to go back to school to see some of my friends and get learning done. I like learning,” said McMinn.
All Waterbury schools return to school on Monday, August 25th, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.