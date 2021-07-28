WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury family is demanding answers, saying their dog was killed.
Ashley Abreil said her brother found their dog Jackson last Thursday, dead on the ground.
He appeared to have been shot with something.
They checked their eight security cameras, finding one was tampered with just days prior.
It would've showed what happened to Jackson.
Footage shows someone holding a lighter walk up to it, try to rip it off, before starting to kick it.
The person looks right into the camera, appearing to be the face of a young boy.
Another camera shows the boy rip it off and celebrate with a dance.
At one angle, the boy is also seen talking with someone.
An arm can be seen pointing out.
"Why he did that, why he trespassed, why he broke the camera, why was he, who was directing him because he's a child. So, in order for a child to do that, he had to be directed by an adult,” Abreil said.
While it’s still early in the investigation, police don’t have a suspect or motive at this time.
"He was very protective, and he loved us so much and we loved him so much,” Abreil said.
However, the family has their suspicions on why their dog died.
Abreil's family, the landlords of the property, suspect this is retaliation for trying to evict one of their tenants.
Now they want to know where their cameras are.
"We're people that, we don't, we don't hurt no one. We don't bother no one. We just, you know, we are hard workers. We want to do the good thing. And all of this just starts to happen to us, we need answers, that's all,” she said.
An autopsy for Jackson is pending.
Also, the family intends to install more cameras in light of what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.