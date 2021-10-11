WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is shocked after their pride flag was burned.
They've had the flag in front of their home for a little more than a year.
There's a few things you'd notice walking past the Petrarca family house, their bed of daisies, who their security company is, and like their neighbors, a flag.
For them, it was a pride flag. They got it last year.
"We put it up at the beginning of the pandemic when everything was so divided and there's so much hatred going around, so we put it up not only for us, but for everyone in the community to say we're all loved," Zachary Petrarca tells us.
Today, there's no flag, because, Sunday morning, right as the family was heading out for breakfast, they noticed something wrong, the flag was burned.
The Petrarca family has called the East End neighborhood home for decades.
They never thought this would happen.
"I just feel really bad for the person who has that much hate in their heart. To go on someone else's property and to burn their flag, like, what is a flag doing to them? It's just really sad to see," Petrarca stated.
Zachary posted about it on Facebook and it soon got the community rallying for his family, some even saying his family should get an even bigger pride flag next.
It's definitely eased the burden of the situation.
"I was very surprised to see all these different reactions, because when I first posted it, my family told me, they're like, 'Okay, be ready for if other people are going to spread hate in the comments', but this is actually the complete opposite, so it's just really good to see all this love. Love wins and there's no room for hate here," Petrarca added.
Waterbury Police are looking into this. If anyone's caught, they could face arson charges.
If you know anything at all, you are asked to give Waterbury Police a call.
