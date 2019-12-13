WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – For a local family, their security devises went rogue after someone hacked them.
The intruders gained access to every Ring camera, and spent hours harassing them.
Imagine being in a deep sleep, then hearing someone talking to you through your Ring camera. That’s exactly what happened to a Waterbury family.
Now, cybersecurity experts are sharing what people need to do to protect themselves.
Ed Slaughter’s face still drops when he watches when hackers infiltrated his Ring devices earlier this week.
For almost three hours, they harassed his mother-in-law in the middle of the night.
“Hey [expletive], come here. Just come here, just let me see your face,” the hackers said.
When she couldn’t take it anymore in the basement and left, they followed suit.
“They then switched to my camera up in my living room and tired to scream and yell and get her attention at that point,” Slaughter said.
The hackers appeared to have also spoken another language, but it’s not clear where they’re from.
It’s a scene playing across the United States with Ring users sharing similarly frightening stories.
Slaughter is convinced the company experience a data breach.
Ring countered by telling Channel 3, “… We have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network.”
“My professional opinion, what we see especially on that side is that they’re not utilizing all the security measures that a company like Ring offers,” said George Kudelchuck, cybersecurity consultant at Kelser Corporation.
George Kudelchuck, a cybersecurity expert at Kelser Corporation says most buyers accept the default settings, without adding security measures like the two-factor authentication.
The company also recommends monitoring all internet traffic with software programs mean to spot bad actors. If not, hackers will see the holes as an invite.
“It’s no different than me having a safe in my house, but leaving the doors open,” Kudelchuck said.
For Slaughter, he said he’s done with Ring.
“If you can hack it once, you can hack twice. If you hack it twice, you can hack it three times,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter said he immediately disabled the Ring devices inside his home. He also said he’s in a battle to get his money back, but Ring is standing by its products.
