WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury Fire Department has been awarded a substantial federal grant.
It's getting $254,000 through the FEMA Assistance Firefighter Grant.
Mayor Neil O'Leary, Waterbury fire chief Terrence Ballou and Sen. Richard Blumenthal will announce the details of the grant on Monday afternoon.
They said the funding will be used for the purchase of chest compression devices, automatic external defibrillators, and emergency medical equipment.
The news conference is set for 12:30 p.m. at Waterbury Fire Department Station 10.
