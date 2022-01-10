WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury is getting a boost to help fight the opioid epidemic.
Mayor Neil O'Leary and Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced a $900,000 federal grant.
A news conference happened at 10:30 a.m. at the Waterbury Police Department:
The money comes from the Department of Justice and will go toward the city's Warm Hand-off Program.
O'Leary said the Warm Hand-off Program is a public health pilot program and public safety partnership that connects opioid overdose survivors to support services and treatment.
