WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The COVID vaccination rate is steadily rising in Waterbury.
A little more than half of the city's population has gotten at least one dose. Around 45 percent of it is fully vaccinated.
The city said it has made it a priority to get COVID-19 shots into the arms of as many of its residents as possible.
Waterbury has been sure to add vaccination efforts into every single event.
Waterbury’s Police Activity League back to school events had all the fun its events normally have.
There was music and games; but this year, its aim was to also get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before the school year.
PAL is one of the city's vaccine equity partners.
It said it committed to bringing vaccines into its programming to up the city's vaccination rate this summer.
So far, this clinic has given out 420 doses. That's compared to the 220 in its first month after opening on June 14.
Other events that had vaccinations included Harry Potter Day and the Food Truck Extravaganza.
"Our role at Waterbury PAL as part of this vaccine grant was to provide an opportunity to the youth we serve with more education on the COVID vaccinations and series of events where it’s convenient for youth and their family to come to PAL,” said Sgt. Ryan Bessette, Waterbury Police Department.
Waterbury PAL said it is hosting another community event later this month and it will again have vaccinations available.
For those getting their first dose at that event, the second dose will be at the city's walk-up COVID vaccine clinic.
More information about Waterbury PAL and its events can be found on its website here.
