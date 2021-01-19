WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Brass City got its latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday morning.
Right now, they vaccines are going to those 75 and older, but city leaders are preparing to vaccinate on a larger scale.
Waterbury worked fast to administer the 300 Moderna vaccine doses the city received Tuesday morning.
“Takes a lot of relief off, you know, being worried about the whole corona thing. Now I can sleep at night,” said Leo Bonicki.
The city is preparing several mass-vaccination sites. They’ll be as Post University, Brass Mill Center Mall, and the Waterbury Arts Magnet School.
The Stay-Well Center location on South Main Street will also be administering vaccines for those who qualify under Phase 1b. However, unlike the other locations, this will not have a drive-thru and people will have to walk up.
The city’s Director of Emergency Management, Adam Rinko, says the goal for each site is to administer 500 doses a day pending vaccine availability.
“Our plan is to build, to build capacity and hopefully the volume will follow, as much as we can get it, we’ll get out,” Rinko said.
Post University’s site slated to open Monday. University President and CEO John Hopkins says it’s being jointly run with Waterbury Health.
The aim is to administer 300 to 500 doses a day.
“We hope to ramp that up really quickly to about 2,000 vaccinations a day, which is really important to have an impact on the community,” Hopkins said.
People have to have an appointment to get a vaccine.
Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment can click here or call 203-575-5250 ext. 4.
