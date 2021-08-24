WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Health is the latest to announce a vaccine mandate for its workers.
The hospital already has a pretty high vaccination rate, at about 86 percent, but they want to bump that to 100 percent.
The hospital is part of the Connecticut Hospital Association, where all members plan to do this at some point.
But with a fully approved FDA vaccine out there now, they hope this gets other industries to get mandates in place.
Aside from staff, the vaccine mandate applies to volunteers, contractors, and students.
Waterbury Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Lundbye said he hopes the now FDA approved Pfizer vaccine gets the hesitant in line for their shots.
"There are some folks out there that are wondering if this is still an effective vaccination. But usually those are our folks who are not clinical and those types of things,” Lundbye said.
Waterbury Hospital is one of 27 acute care hospitals part of the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA).
While all of them had pretty high vaccination rates, instituting mandates did help increase their numbers.
The CHA first recommended vaccine mandates in June, wanting hospitals to be a role model for other industries.
"Most particularly for hospitals and health systems, the vaccine prevents hospitalization, right? We want to see as few patients as possible in our hospitals with COVID-19,” said Paul Kidwell, senior vice president for Policy at Connecticut Hospital Association.
Waterbury Hospital hopes this will finally get them to 100 percent vaccination against COVID.
They hope the fact they've mandated vaccinations in the past helps deter the potential backlash to the policy.
"We have the practice of mandating vaccinations for flu for everybody because we know how effective that is. So now we're simply just transitioning that to the COVID infection as well to prevent COVID from infecting our staff and so forth,” Lundbye said.
