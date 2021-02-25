WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police arrested a man accused in a homicide that happened back in November.
Earlier this week, police arrested James Gardner in Virginia.
He was wanted for the murder of Henry Paulin, who was shot and killed at a Waterbury convenience store back on Nov. 8. Another person was injured in the shooting as well.
Gardner was extradited back to Connecticut and charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He’s being held on a $2 million bond.
