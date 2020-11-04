WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Lt. David Silverio says that an Audi had come to a stop at the corner of Cherry and East Main Streets around 7:45 p.m.
Shortly after, a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the Audi and someone let off several shots at the driver.
The SUV then took off down Baldwin Street.
The Audi proceeded to turn right onto East Main Street and traveled a short distance prior to crashing into a parked vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located the operator, who's only being identified at this time as a 28-year-old male, deceased in the driver's seat of the vehicle.
Several empty shell casings were found in the area of East Main and Cherry Streets.
This is an open and active investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941.
