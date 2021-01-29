WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Hospital announced on Friday that they canceled two vaccine clinics after exhausting the vaccines.
The clinics in Naugatuck and at Post University were canceled on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday due to running out of the vaccines.
The hospital notified impacted patients who had first vaccine appointments schedules at the clinics.
Those who had appointments scheduled for a second dose of the vaccine will still be honored. The hospital said second does of the vaccine are currently being administer at the Waterbury Hospital clinic only.
Waterbury Hospital said their vaccine allotment comes from the state, so they are awaiting more.
Those who were scheduled to get their first dose will have a new appointment scheduled after Feb. 2.
