WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury Hospital is working to ensure everyone has a chance to get vaccinated, particularly in minority communities where the state is lagging right now.
In an effort to help those communities get their shots, Waterbury Hospital is working with the Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury to set up a future mobile clinic.
While it’s in the early development stages, it’s part of a larger effort by the hospital to get all underserved communities the vaccine.
The hospital has three vaccination clinics so far; one at Post University, one in Naugatuck, and starting this Saturday, one will be at Watertown’s town hall.
The clinic would bring the vials straight to where the community is, even if it’s right to their home.
Waterbury Hospital said vaccinating underserved communities should be a priority right now.
“The more important question is how do we get to those that have more difficulty accessing vaccinations, the Hispanic and minority population,” said Dr. Justin Lundbye.
While increasing access is important, a non-profit that works with the city’s Hispanic community says building trust in the vaccine is just as important.
