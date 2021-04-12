WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds of vaccines are being pushed out at several walk-up clinics in the Brass City this week.
It all comes days after the state identified Waterbury and other Naugatuck Valley towns as hotspots.
The city’s health department says there’s been a rise in younger cases, specifically 18 and younger. The uptick has lit a spark to get vaccinations out to as many as possible.
On Monday, 600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were available for anyone 18 and older in Waterbury. All people had to do walk up to one of the two clinics at either the North End Rec Center or the WOW NRZ Community Learning Center.
For Dennis Morrison and his wife, this was the best way to get vaccinated.
“It’s like going to your neighborhood store, you know. Very convenient, it’s right around the corner from you,” Morrison said.
The clinics were done in partnership with Griffin Health. The state also sent several of its mobile vaccination vans to help.
Waterbury Health Department outreach staff walked several neighborhoods on Monday to spread the word.
“The COVID hotspots, it’s sort of the valley. Those towns in yellow, Waterbury with 69 cases per 100,000,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
Waterbury and much of the Naugatuck Valley is now leading the state’s case rates as the virus spreads in youth.
Alderwoman Belinda Weaver is the chair of the WOW NRZ Community Learning Center. Ever since she herself got vaccinated, she’s been trying to increase access and get doses in the center because she doesn’t want anyone else to feel the pain she’s felt.
“I’ve been around people that have, friends that have passed away from COVID, so this vaccination, if that would prevent some of these, I think it’s well worth it,” Weaver said.
For anyone that missed out on Monday’s clinic, there are clinics happening all week:
- North End Recreation Center: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- WOW NRZ Community Learning Center: Monday-Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m.-2p.m.
- Berkeley Warner Recreation Center: Thursday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.