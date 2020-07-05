WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury held their annual Fourth of July fireworks display Sunday night.
The display started at 9:15 p.m. and lasted for 20-25 minutes.
The fireworks were launched from atop Holy Land.
"It gives us a sense of normalcy and that we can still go day-by-day with this COVID and enjoy the better things of life," said Tammy Schilling of Waterbury.
"There’s some type of peace out of all of this with everything going on. They just wanna know we can get together and not be all anxiety and crazy — and think that the world is going to end," said Yamira Gonzalez of West Haven.
Officials say vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center parking lots because of social distancing guidelines.
