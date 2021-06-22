WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The City of Waterbury is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Mayor Neil O'Leary said the clinic opens Tuesday at 910 Wolcott St, an old Payless Shoes store.
Participating on-site vaccinators will be Community Health Center, Waterbury Hospital, and Griffin Hospital. They will provide free vaccinations to residents seven days a week.
"The City of Waterbury is eager to proceed and execute the opening of this vaccination clinic which was outlined in the city’s Vaccine Equity Partnership Grant application," O'Leary said.
The clinic times include Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One Sundays it will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 27, July 11 and July 25, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 20, July 4, July 18 and Aug. 1.
