WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury lake is set to be closed this weekend due to increased levels of bacteria.
Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary said testing of the Lakewood Waterfront showed higher than normal levels of bacteria.
As a precaution, the Lakewood Waterfront will be closed effective immediately.
Results from this mornings scheduled testing of the Lakewood Waterfront showed higher then normal levels of bacteria. As a precaution, the Lakewood Waterfront will be closed effective immediately. Water sample testing will be conducted on Mon, July 1, 2019, updates will be posted pic.twitter.com/m5NtqvE0E6— Neil M. O'Leary (@MayorOLeary) June 28, 2019
Water sample testing will be done on Monday, July 1 and new results will be posted.
