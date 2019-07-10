WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Many Connecticut cities could use help from the state, and on Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont met with local leaders in Waterbury to hear what they need for economic development.
Anytime a governor listens to local leaders, it’s easier to pinpoint what’s needed.
Waterbury has been filling up empty storefronts but could benefit from better transportation.
Lamont spent much of the day in Waterbury doing meet and greets. He also did a Facebook Live with a message promoting the city and state.
“As your governor, you want to come to Waterbury and back to Connecticut. I don’t know where you are right now. We have tens of thousands of great jobs waiting for you,” Lamont said in the Facebook Live.
The focus was on what’s happening in Waterbury. The city has been cleaning up it’s downtown, and an old department store, which has been vacant for years now, is being used as administrative offices for Post University.
“We have over 400 people working in this building and it’s wonderful what we have done for downtown. Businesses have been blooming and offering time that they’re open,” said Marya Diperna, Post University.
Widening I-84 was a big help, and now the Mix Master renovation is underway. It’s a $200 million project to repair infrastructure, which will take a few more years to complete.
“The next thing we can do on transportation here in Waterbury is rail. Right now, every two hours, rail service comes in and out,” Lamont said.
About 1,000 people in Waterbury commute to lower Fairfield county and into New York every day. As for train service, there is only one single track.
The project alone will quadruple the number of train cars the city can have every day.
This will hopefully attack more people to live in the city, especially younger commuters, and will make real estate values go up.
