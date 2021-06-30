WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The day before recreational marijuana is legal in Connecticut, Waterbury could ban sales and cultivation within city limits.
In a special meeting Wednesday night, the zoning commission will discuss and vote on a moratorium on those business.
If passed, it would last for a year.
The Marijuana Policy Project, a D.C. non-profit that advocated for Connecticut’s law, said there are advantages to this move, saying it could help the Brass City create a solid plan down the line.
"When folks think about legalizing cannabis, they think it's easy, like flipping a switch and allowing folks to just purchase and sell cannabis. There are a lot of factors, especially for a municipality to consider, when allowing for cannabis in terms of zoning, in terms of time, place of manner restrictions,” said Devaughn Ward, senior legislative council for the Marijuana Policy Project.
The Marijuana Policy Project also talked about drawbacks of making a move, especially if it were to become permanent.
I completely agree that this should be approached very seriously and carefully. After all, this can give young people even more opportunities for administrative violations.
