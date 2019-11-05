DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- Police have arrested a man accused in a sexual assault that happened on a trail in Derby.
The assault happened Saturday afternoon on the Derby Greenway near the Route 8 underpass.
The Derby Greenway is a walking and biking trail that runs alongside Housatonic and Naugatuck rivers.
On Tuesday morning, police arrested 46-year-old Artay Drinks, of Waterbury.
He was charged with first-degree sexual assault, third-degree robbery, and third-degree assault of an elderly person.
Drinks is being held on a $400,000 bond.
He was also arrested in Westport on Monday on multiple larceny charges.
Police said Drinks got into the Staples High School boys locker room and stole several items.
According to police, Drinks went to the school saying he was there to speak with the athletic director about a coaching job.
He was captured on surveillance camera leaving the locker room area while carrying items that had been reported stolen.
Police also said they believe Drinks has also been involved in several larceny investigations in Ansonia.
