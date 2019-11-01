WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police said they made an arrest after razor blades were found in candy bags on Halloween.
37-year old Jason Racz of Waterbury was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, and interfering with a police officer.
Police received two separate and credible reports of razor blades being found in candy bags around 7 p.m.
The blades were loose in the bags and no reports of razor blades in candy have been made, according to police.
Officers were able to determine the razor blades came from a home located at 102 Horseshoe Drive in Waterbury.
According to the arrest warrant, Racz's account of the incident kept changing.
Racz told police the razor blades accidentally spilled into a candy bowl he used to hand out candy. He then said someone else in the home spilled the razors into the bag.
Racz then told police he must have missed some razors while cleaning up.
However, he gave no explanation how the razor blades were handed out when the children received the candy, according to police.
Racz said after his arrest that if he wanted to hurt the kids he, "would not have put blades into candy bags but inject the candy with drugs."
During their investigation, police learned that a three-year-old at the home had access to a box of razor blades.
At this time, police said no injuries have been reported related to this incident.
Racz appeared in front of a judge on Friday morning who found the alleged incident disturbing, saying the children could have been seriously injured or killed.
"The conduct, as the statement pointed out, is serious. It reflects and intent to either kill or seriously injure a child," said Judge Roland Fasano.
Racz's public defender maintained the incident was an accident.
Police are asking all residents, especially those who were in the area of Horseshoe Drive, to check their candy.
If the candy appears to have been tampered with or foreign objects are found, residents are advised to contact police.
Racz posted a $250,000 bond after his appearance. His family declined to talk with reported.
He is due back in court Nov. 13.
