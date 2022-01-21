SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man is being held on bond after police say he took photos off of a co-worker's cell phone.
The investigation began back in early November after a person came forward and filed a complaint.
The person told police that on Friday, October 29 of 2021, they had left their phone charging in an area at work where it was prone to get stolen, prompting them to ask a co-worker to watch over it.
When the person came back about fifteen minutes later, the co-worker, later identified as Wayne Snow, 23, of Southington, had put the phone in his pocket.
About two days later, the complainant had noticed that someone had sent a number of images from their phone to an unknown number, which police later found out belonged out to Snow.
Snow was subsequently arrested and charged with disseminating intimate images.
His bond was set at $75,000 bond.
